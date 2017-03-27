One dead in shooting at Waffle House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting at an east Columbus restaurant has left one person dead.

It happened around 2:45am Monday at the Waffle House on the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue. According to Columbus Police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time and no details about the victim have been released.

