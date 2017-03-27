Rocks, Bible thrown through windows of mosque

By Published:

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado mosque was vandalized early Sunday when someone threw rocks and a Bible through the windows of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins.

Islamic Center president Tawfik Aboellail says video footage from a security camera showed a man in his late 20s or early 30s trying to break into the mosque at about 4 a.m. Sunday. He says the perpetrator did not get inside.

The damage prompted the center to cancel religious classes for children and was condemned by local law enforcement and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis.

Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutton asked for anyone with information about the crime to step forward.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called on authorities to investigate the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

