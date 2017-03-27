HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – A man is dead after Florida Highway Patrol officers say a piece of metal crashed through his windshield while he was driving.

According to the FHP crash report, 33-year-old Leonardo Landin was headed south on I-275 near Lois Avenue on Friday when a large piece of metal went through his windshield and hit him.

Investigators say Landin lost control of his car and hit a concrete barrier wall, then a guardrail.

Landin was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Officers say the metal that hit him was possibly from a commercial motor vehicle.