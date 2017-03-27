twenty one pilots announce 3 tour dates in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Grammy award winning band will be playing at three locations in central Ohio.

twenty one pilots announced on their Facebook page they will be performing at The Basement, June 20, the Newport Music Hall on June 21 and at Express Live, June 22.

The band also announced they will only be selling tickets through the twenty one pilots fan ticket opportunity in an effort to fight scalpers.

Any fan interested in going to a show needs to register with twentyonepilots.com and select which show they want to attend.

Fans can only purchase one ticket per show and must be 13 years or older.