VIDEO: Escalator malfunction injures 18 people

By Published:

HONG KONG, (NBC News) — At least 18 people were hurt over the weekend when an escalator at an upscale shopping mall in Hong Kong suddenly malfunctioned.

Cellphone video showed the packed escalator suddenly reverse direction and pick up speed going down.

Dozens of people were thrown to the floor.

One injured victim said the escalator suddenly went twice as fast.

One victim is in the hospital with a serious head injury.

An expert said two safety gears malfunctioned and a shopping center spokesperson said the escalator last passed inspection on March 23.

The maintenance company for the escalator urged Otis Elevator to investigate the accident along with police and fire departments.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s