VIDEO: Escalator malfunction injures 18 people

HONG KONG, (NBC News) — At least 18 people were hurt over the weekend when an escalator at an upscale shopping mall in Hong Kong suddenly malfunctioned.

Cellphone video showed the packed escalator suddenly reverse direction and pick up speed going down.

Dozens of people were thrown to the floor.

One injured victim said the escalator suddenly went twice as fast.

One victim is in the hospital with a serious head injury.

An expert said two safety gears malfunctioned and a shopping center spokesperson said the escalator last passed inspection on March 23.

The maintenance company for the escalator urged Otis Elevator to investigate the accident along with police and fire departments.