COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have pressed charges against a couple after finding them passed out in an east side park with their two children in a vehicle.

According to Columbus Police, 34-year-old Anthony R. Boster and an unidentified woman were found unconscious in a pickup truck in Big Walnut Park. Officers say the couple overdosed on heroin. Boster and the woman were revived with Narcan.

Police found two girls, 11 and 3 years old, at the scene. The children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

Officers also discovered that the pickup truck in which the couple had passed out was stolen. Boster has been charged with two counts of endangering children and one felony count of receiving stolen property.

Police have not released information about the woman found at the scene.