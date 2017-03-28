Family safe, multiple animals dead after barn fire damages multiple buildings

By Published: Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– Firefighters battled a barn fire late Monday night in Logan County.

The fire started just before 11:30 pm on the 5000 block of County Road 39 in Huntsville.

The Logan County Sheriff says there are no reports of injuries to humans on the property.

There were originally reports of animals still in the barn when the fire started. The property owners told NBC4 that at least a dozen of their two dozen cattle and horses died in the fire. They believed the other half are out roaming around.

The fire started to spread to the house on the property, when firefighters were able to contain it. The Logan County Sheriff said there was some damage to siding on the house.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s