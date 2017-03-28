Family safe, multiple animals dead after barn fire damages multiple buildings

HUNTSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– Firefighters battled a barn fire late Monday night in Logan County.

The fire started just before 11:30 pm on the 5000 block of County Road 39 in Huntsville.

The Logan County Sheriff says there are no reports of injuries to humans on the property.

There were originally reports of animals still in the barn when the fire started. The property owners told NBC4 that at least a dozen of their two dozen cattle and horses died in the fire. They believed the other half are out roaming around.

The fire started to spread to the house on the property, when firefighters were able to contain it. The Logan County Sheriff said there was some damage to siding on the house.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.