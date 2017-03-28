DALLAS, TX (NBC News/WCMH) — TSA checkpoints always have the potential to cause frustration among travelers, but a Texas mother described her recent experience as going “through hell.”

Jennifer Williamson posted a video to Facebook on Sunday that is now going viral. The video shows her son Aaron going through a pat-down at a TSA checkpoint at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. A laptop in Aaron’s carry-on bag set off an alarm, which prompted TSA agents to perform the pat-down.

Williamson told NBC News that Aaron has sensory processing disorder, which means that Aaron has trouble receiving and responding to sensory information, which can cause people who have the disorder to be overwhelmed to things like touch and sound. Williamson requested that TSA agents use another screening method on Aaron, but they continued with the pat-down.

“They detained Aaron for well over an hour at DFW. (And deliberately kept us from our flight … we are now on an alternate),” Williamson wrote in her Facebook post. “We were treated like dogs because I requested they attempt to screen him in other ways per TSA rules.”

The video shows TSA agents checking Aaron’s collar, underarms and waistband as well as patting down his legs and inner thighs. Some areas were checked twice.

The TSA released a statement about the incident.

“The video shows a male TSA officer explaining the examining procedure to the passenger, who fully cooperates,” the statement reads. “TSA allows for a pat-down of a teenage passenger, and in this case, all approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm of the passenger’s laptop.”

Williams claims that no alarm went off at all.

“He is still several hours later saying ‘I don’t know what I did. What did I do?’” Williamson’s Facebook post reads. “I am livid.”