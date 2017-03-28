José Olé frozen taquito products recalled because they may contain rubber

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of frozen “José Olé” taquito products that may be contaminated with rubber and plastic, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the frozen products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber with plastic.

The company is recalling the 60-oz. plastic bags inside of a corrugated carton labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS Crispy and Crunchy.” The recalled items include the case codes 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C and 3366365D and a “best by” date of Dec. 30, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. M-5590” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

The USDA says there have been no reported injuries or adverse reactions to the product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.