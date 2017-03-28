LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK) – A Texas man who beat his pregnant girlfriend because he didn’t believe the unborn child was his has been sentenced.

Jacob Pauda, 31, was found guilty of domestic violence and was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison.

On February 8, 2016 police were called to a Lubbock, Texas home to talk to a woman who was assaulted and threatened with a knife, according to a police report.

Police believe the actual assault happened in the 9600 block of North Detroit Avenue. The victim was taken to the Itasca location before police were called.

“[Pauda] then ran towards [the victim] with a closed right fist punched [her] repeatedly an unknown amount of times on the left side of [the victim’s] face.”

After that he went to the kitchen to get a butcher’s knife and chased her according to the police report.

“[Pauda] dropped the knife on the ground and lunged at [the victim],” the police report said. “[Pauda] grabbed [the victim] by the hair and violently threw her onto the ground.”

The victim was able to call her mother to come get her. But then Pauda became violent again.

According to a police report, the victim said the suspect “slammed her into the metal objects approximately 5 times.”

The victim quoted Pauda as admitting he did “two bumps” of cocaine before the violent assault.

According to the police report, Pauda asked her, “You over there f***king that n****r?”

The victim bailed out Pauda from jail about two months before. The victim was pregnant and Pauda knew that according to the police report. He also knew he was the father.

Pauda went to trial before a judge instead of a jury. The judge found that Pauda used a deadly weapon and there was bodily injury. The judge also ruled that Pauda was previously convicted of aggravated assault which was a factor in the sentencing.