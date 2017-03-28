Meet Ohio’s youngest lawmaker

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — He crafts new laws in Ohio, yet he is barely old enough to rent a car. At 26, Representative Niraj Antani is the youngest member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Running on a young republican platform he is one of just three lawmakers out of 132 that are under 29-years-old.

“I am the first elected official sworn in, in the country that was born in the 1990s,” Antani said.

An Ohio State University graduate, Antani was elected to office at just 23 when his predecessor Terry Blair died unexpectedly in office in 2014. “I knew I wanted to run young,” Antani said, as a child he was more interested in things like presidential elections than his peers, “I remember being 9-years-old, I stayed up all night watching the 2000 presidential election returns,” Antani said.

With one law under his belt, Antani’s focus is on making college more affordable, creating jobs and crafting laws that precede rather than follow technology. He is currently working on new legislation with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther regarding police body camera footage. He also recently co-sponsored a bill to help create more jobs in Ohio’s trucking industry.

Antani believes young Republicans like himself will help form the future of the Republican party. One he believes needs changes, “I don’t think the current Republican Party does a great job of messaging how conservative policies help the working class,” Antani said. Regardless of political party

Antani also feels obligated to represent everyone in his millennial age group and to think of their best interests, “We have to have a seat at the table,” Antani said.

In a political atmosphere that he believes has caused his peers to become disenchanted with politics, he hopes Ohio millennials know they have a voice in shaping the laws of the land, “If you want to make impactful change, it comes through elected office and legislation,” Antani said.

You can find him on twitter at @NirajAntani.