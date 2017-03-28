New facility will expand addiction treatment options in Central Ohio

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The opioid epidemic is impacting more Ohio families than ever before.  The need for more treatment options and facilities is increasing.

One eastside behavioral health hospital will soon meet the increasing demand for help.  Columbus Springs East is a 72 bed 55,000 square foot facility.  The $18 million dollar investment will provide help in an underserved part of the city. Columbus Springs Chief Operating Officer Merissa McKinstry says, “We saw a need in this particular side of the city to serve people at a more convenient location while still providing quality care.”

Construction workers are still putting the finishing touches on this facility.  It is slated to open on May 2nd.  Its sister facility, Columbus Springs Dublin, has already served more than 16,000 patients since 2012.  McKinstry says opioid addiction impacts people from all walks of life.  She explains, “We know that it cuts across all demographics and we are here to help those people in need.”

At the state level, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Medical Director Dr. Mark Hurst says, “It is unprecedented the number of individuals that we are losing to opioid addiction.”

Hurst says the state is working to link people in need with more resources to fight opioid addiction.  He adds, “The main reason people have been unable to get treatment by national studies is either inadequate or unavailable health care coverage.  That problem was eased by expanding Medicaid in the state, according to Hurst.

Now, the state is waiving certain requirements to license more facilities that treat addicts seeking help.  Hurst says Senate Bill 319 could potentially double the number of treatment facilities in Ohio.

Hurst also identified four main areas of focus in the ongoing battle with opioid addiction.  He says the state must focus on prevention, early intervention, effective treatment, and life-saving medications.  Hurst expressed optimism that Ohio will be able to overcome this widespread problem.

If you or someone you know needs help, Dr. Hurst recommends contacting your health plan about the availability of services. You can also contact your local alcohol, drug abuse, and mental health services board.  Lastly, call the OhioMAS Consumer and Family Toll-Free Bridge line at 1-877-275-6364.

