SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND/WCMH) — A server at IHOP in Springfield, Illinois is earning social media acclaim for helping a disabled customer.

On Saturday, Keisha Dotson snapped a photo of server Joe Thomas helping the customer and shared the photo to IHOP’s Facebook page.

Thomas says he was raised to practice compassion, and was simply doing what he could for a regular customer.

“I just love helping people,” he says. “Every Saturday they’ll come in and they don’t even need menus or anything. I know exactly what they want.”

Joe’s coworkers say this isn’t a one-time thing, either.

“Joe has been doing it for a long time with these customers, and they are really great,” said one.

“Ever since I started working here, every weekend that couple comes in and he feeds her every single weekend,” said another.

Joe says his upbringing is behind his acts of kindness.

“My mother and father always told me to treat everybody as equals, no matter what race, creed, color or whatever,” he said. “Treat everybody equal.