Police: Child barricaded in home with standoff suspect in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Negotiators are speaking with a man who police say has barricaded himself inside a home and is holding an elderly man and a child hostage.

Police were called to a home on Columbian Ave at Sullivant Ave just after 9:30am this morning for a domestic violence situation. A home healthcare aide made it out of the home safely, but a man, who is armed with a weapon, is refusing to come out.

Columbus police say the man is preventing an elderly male, a child and dogs from exiting the home.

SWAT officers, patrol officers, and hostage negotiators are working for a peaceful resolution..

Roads are closed in the immediate area for the public’s safety.

