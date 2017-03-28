Three charged after Hocking County drug bust

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – The Hocking County Sheriff’s office says it seized heroin, meth and crack cocaine during a drug raid Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s office along with the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team executed the search warrant at a home on Lauren Run Road.

The Sheriff’s office said investigators were looking into a drug trafficking operation that also involved weapon violations.

Deputies seized 62 grams of heroin, 32 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of crack cocaine, and prescription drugs. Two handguns and $3,000 in cash were also seized.

Christopher C. Keefer, 31 of Columbus was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in crack cocaine and having a weapon under disability. Keefer also had warrants for his arrest from Franklin and Athens County for drug trafficking and parole violation charges.

Denver D. Hutchinson, 25, of Waldo was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and having weapons under disability. Hutchinson also had active warrants for his arrest in Delaware and Fairfield Counties.

The owner of the home, Robin L. Zuransky, 48, of Nelsonville was charged with permitting drug abuse and having weapons under disability.

Sheriff Lanny North said in a statement, “Today’s operation was the result of a successful investigation by Sheriff’s Office investigators into a mid to upper-level drug trafficking operation. The main suspect was from the Columbus area taking refuge in Hocking County while conducting his trafficking business. Drug dealers need to take notice of today’s operation because, regardless of where you are from or where you live, if you deal drugs in Hocking County, you may be the next to receive an unexpected visit from Hocking County Sheriff’s Office investigators.”