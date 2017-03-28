SPUR, TX (WCMH) – Three storm chasers were killed in a crash while tracking a Texas storm.

It happened around 3:30pm Tuesday in Dickens County, Texas. Police said the crash involved a Chevy Suburban and a Jeep.

KLBK reported the three storm chasers were tracking a storm at the time of the crash. There was a tornado warning at the time of the crash, but police did not say whether weather was the cause of the crash.

Police identified the victims as Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall and 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger.

DPS Sgt. John Gonzalez said the Chevrolet Suburban driven by Williamson ran a stop sign and slammed into the Jeep driven by Yarnall with Jaeger as passenger. All three were killed instantly.

The Weather Channel released a statement identifying two of the victims as contractors.

This afternoon we learned that three people died in a car accident in Texas, including two contractors for the Weather Channel, Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall. Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community. We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.