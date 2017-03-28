Top Spots: Best Easter egg hunts in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Easter is just around the corner! From kids-only fun and sweet Easter fun to special needs friendly hunts and adults-only events, we’ve got you covered.

7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

If you’re in the Delaware area on April 1, you won’t want to miss the 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Leaf Chiropractic. There are thousands of Easter eggs and prizes, and they will be giving away six bicycles!

Pataskala Community Easter Egg Hunt

Head over to Foundation Park for three hours of Easter fun! With 17,000 eggs, tons of prizes and pictures with the Easter Bunny, you’ll be glad you went. The fun begins Saturday, April 1 at 12pm.

Wittich’s Candy Open House

What’s better than hunting for Easter eggs at a candy shop? How about a free tour, photos with the Easter Bunny and face painting? Stop by Wittich’s Candy Shop in Circleville on Saturday, April 1 from 12pm to 5pm and don’t miss out on all the fun!

Underwater Egg Hunt

Grab your swimsuit for a twist on a traditional egg hunt! The Westerville Community Center will be hosting an underwater egg hunt on Sunday, April 2. Collected eggs can be exchange for candy or toys, and the whole family can enjoy carnival games before the hunt begins.

Cheryl’s Cookies

If you need a major sugar fix with your Easter egg hunt, head over to Cheryl’s Cookies on McCorkle Boulevard in Westerville on Saturday, April 8. You can get photos with the Easter Bunny, make your own Easter basket, hunt down the eggs, hang out with staff from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, plant a flower to take home and get free cookie frosting lessons from the Cheryl’s Cookies experts. Plus, they will be offering in-store specials, giving away free prizes and handing out free gifts with any $50 purchase.

4th Annual Egg Hunt and Bar Crawl

Who says Easter egg hunts are only for kids? Have some adults-only fun on April 8 with an egg hunt and a few drinks. Six bars will be participating and offering fantastic drink specials. Plus, you can track down hundreds of eggs filled with awesome prizes. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the check-in point.

Eggs, Paws & Claws

Celebrate spring at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium with some eggstreme fun. Take photos with the Easter Bunny, check out the Bunny Bonanza at Conservation Courtyard, listen to your favorite bunny tales at Books and Bunnies with the Columbus Metropolitan Library, meet Aqua-Bunny and hunt eggs for the animals! The fun happens Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

Head over to Whetstone Community Center on Saturday, April 15. The egg hunt is open to all special needs kids ages 6 to 16. The hunt will be indoors to accommodate those with wheelchairs and walkers. Visually impaired children are welcome, and no child will leave empty-handed.

Annual All Star Saturday

Annual All Star Saturday is the home of Columbus’ largest Easter egg hunt. This year, the fun starts at 9:30am on Saturday, April 15. Plus, you can stick around for some great basketball and free food!

Magic Mountain Annual Egg Hunt

Do you have little ones ages 10 and under? Head over to Magic Mountain for an Easter egg hunt on the mini golf course! Each hunt is followed by a charity raffle for filled Easter baskets. Plus, the Easter Bunny will be making a surprise visit. This year’s egg hunt is at 10am on Saturday, April 15. A $4 donation per child will benefit A Kid Again.