Two lanes of I-71 northbound closed after semi catches on fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Two lanes of I-71 northbound are closed south of US-36 after the trailer of a semi caught fire Monday night.

The semi is stopped is just south of the rest stop between Polaris Parkway and US-36.

The closure lasted throughout the night and continues into the morning as crews work to remove the burned trailer.

The driver told NBC4 that he was driving when he noticed the trailer was on fire. He pulled over and detached his truck.

The right lanes of the interstate are closed for 200 feet for crews to work safely. Drivers can use the other lanes and merge back over after.

There were no injuries reported.