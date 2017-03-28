Two lanes of I-71 northbound closed after semi catches on fire

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Two lanes of I-71 northbound are closed south of US-36 after the trailer of a semi caught fire Monday night.

The semi is stopped is just south of the rest stop between Polaris Parkway and US-36.

The closure lasted throughout the night and continues into the morning as crews work to remove the burned trailer.

The driver told NBC4 that he was driving when he noticed the trailer was on fire. He pulled over and detached his truck.

The right lanes of the interstate are closed for 200 feet for crews to work safely. Drivers can use the other lanes and merge back over after.

There were no injuries reported.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s