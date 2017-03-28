United Airlines: Customers ‘welcome’ to wear leggings

By Published:

DENVER (AP) – United Airlines says regular-paying flyers are welcome to wear leggings aboard its flights, even though two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis because of their attire.

An airline spokesman said that the girls were traveling Sunday under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code. The move sparked a wave of online criticism against United. Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted that she would change her United flight bookings to other airlines for a tour next month because of the leggings issue.

Chicago-based United sought to clarify its stance in a post on its website late Sunday titled, “To our customers … your leggings are welcome!”

The post says employees are “regularly reminded” about its dress code.

One of United’s competitors, Delta, had some fun with the controversy Monday, tweeting : “Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings.)”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s