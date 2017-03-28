WEBBER CO., UT (WCMH) — A Utah woman experienced the most terrifying moment of her life when strangers pretending to be police officers kicked in her door in the middle of the night.

The 24-year-old woman had just moved into her new apartment with her 4-year-old child one week ago. Luckily, the child was not home when the intruders attacked. She said the terror started with a bang on her door at 2am.

“I hear my door get kicked in and these guys came in sounding as if they were cops,” the woman, who asked to remain unidentified, told KSTU.

Five men barged into her apartment and into her bedroom. She said they were acting like they were police officers.

“Then I hear ‘Get on the floor, get on the floor,’” she recalled. “They put my hands behind my back as if they were cops and they were asking me if I knew a Randy or a Krista.”

The men demanded money and asked the woman questions she couldn’t answer.

“Anytime I answered them wrong according to them, they would either hit me or step on me,” she said. “My whole right side of my face feels a little numb, especially my ear.”

The intruders kept asking her where the drugs were. She was terrified.

“I was scared for my life. I was like, ‘I’m going to die if I don’t give them some type of answer,’” she said.

Fortunately, Randy Wilkinson lives in the building next door, and he saw what was happening.

“I heard a bang. I was facing south and I turned and then I saw the second kick because they kicked in the door,” he said.

Wilkinson called 911, and moments later police officers came running around the building.

Inside the woman’s apartment, the men were debating whether to kidnap her or not.

“The guys were like, ‘Okay she’s not going to talk, let’s take her,’” the woman said. “I was thinking I’m never going to see my baby again.”

But then, someone else barged through the door: The Webber County Sheriff’s deputies.

Officers arrested three of the men, but two others, Tazio Rodriguez and Mario Serrano, are still on the loose.