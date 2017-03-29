Crash on Refugee Road leaves one driver dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say one man has died following a traffic crash on March 18, 2017.

The accident happened just after 7:30pm on Refugee Road at Canyon Bluff Drive.

Keyonne Bush was driving westbound on Refugee Road when he lost control of his Honda Civic.

He rotated almost 180 degrees and entered the eastbound lanes of Refugee Road.

Elizabeth Howard was driving eastbound and struck the backside of his car.

Bush was transported to Grant in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries on March 21.

Howard was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.