Darlene Cates, the mother in ‘Gilbert Grape,’ dies at 69

By Published:
FILE - In this July 20, 2012 file photo, Darlene Cates, poses for picture at her home in Forney, Texas. Cates, who played the housebound mother in the 1993 film "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," died at home in her sleep on Sunday morning, March 26, 2017. (Michael Ainsworth/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Darlene Cates, who played the housebound mother in the 1993 film “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” has died.

Cates died in her sleep Sunday morning at her home in Forney, Texas, according to her son-in-law, David Morgan. She was 69.

Cates was cast in the film as the morbidly obese mother of Johnny Depp, in the title role, and his younger brother, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. She had been spotted by the film’s screenwriter, Peter Hedges, while appearing on the “Sally Jessy Raphael” talk show, where she discussed her struggles with her weight.

The film, directed by Lasse Hallstrom, won acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of a troubled but loving family in a small Iowa town.

Cates later appeared on episodes of the series “Picket Fences” and “Touched By an Angel.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s