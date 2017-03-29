Fatalities confirmed in crash involving church bus in Texas

CONCAN, TX (WCMH) — County officials confirm multiple fatalities after a crash involving a church bus about 88 miles west of San Antonio.

WOAI reports the accident happened around 2pm Wednesday near Garner State Park. A witness told the station the church bus and a pick-up truck were involved.

The First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas posted on their Facebook page that they had received word a bus carrying senior members of their church back from a retreat was involved in an accident and asking for prayers.

