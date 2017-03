EASTON, PA (WCMH) — On Friday, Crayola will announce the crayon color it will no longer produce in its original 24-count box.

According to CNN, this will be the first time ever Crayola will retire a color.

The current colors in a 24-count box include the primary colors, as well as certain unique colors like carnation pink, blue violet, red violet and violet red.

Crayola has released which color will be gone for good and is expected to make the announcement Friday, for National Crayon Day.