Girl, five, suspended for having stick that resembled gun

HOKE COUNTY, NC (WCMH) – The mother of a five-year-old North Carolina girl says her daughter was suspended for having a stick that resembled a gun.

WTVD reported five-year-old Caitlin Miller was suspended from school for a day due to the incident that happened on the playground.

Caitlin said she was playing a game called “King and Queen” with her friends. Caitlin said she was a guard protecting the king and queen, so she picked up a stick and pretended it was a gun.

The school said that action crossed a line.

“Hoke County Schools will not tolerate assaults, threats or harassment from any student. Any student engaging in such behavior will be removed from the classroom or school environment for as long as is necessary to provide a safe and orderly environment for learning,” the school district said.

Caitlin’s mom said she understands why the school has a policy on the matter, but she doesn’t think a five-year-old understands the reasons for such a policy.