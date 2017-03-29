Homeland Security investigating ‘unauthorized plane’ at Ohio University airport

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) – The Department of Homeland Security, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ohio University Airport after an ‘unauthorized plane’ landed.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Gordon K. Bush Airport in Albany, Ohio.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said his office detained the plane after it landed until Homeland Security and the Highway Patrol could respond.

The Highway Patrol confirmed an “active investigation” at the airport, but could not discuss the details of the case.

Ohio University police issued the following statement regarding the incident.

The Ohio University Police Department is currently conducting an investigation at the Ohio University Airport. The department is unable to provide additional details at this time.

It was not clear why the plane landed at the airport in the first place.

