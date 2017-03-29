Immigrant college student’s tax post sparks backlash online

TEMPE, AZ (KPNX) A DACA student at Arizona State University is fanning the flames of the immigration debate with a post she made to Facebook over the weekend.

Belen Sisa, 23, posted a picture of herself with her 1040 IRS form to show she paid almost $300 in state taxes as an employee in Arizona.

The political science major said she’s tired of hearing the argument that undocumented immigrants take from the U.S. government and do not contribute to our economy.

“Uncle Sam doesn’t care if you have a social security number,” Sisa said. “People say we don’t pay taxes, and that is a myth.”

Her parents brought her to the United States from Buenos Aires, Argentina when she was 6 years old.

She’s lived in Arizona for 23 years, and she wants people to understand it the difficulties immigrants face.

Many responses to her post on Facebook promise a “visit from ICE”.

“Their whole purpose for sending me this hate mail was to get me to shut up and be scared,” she said, but she refuses to stay quiet.

Instead, she asks for everyone to come together.

“I don’t like having people call me illegal and tell me that I don’t contribute to this country … We’re in this together,” she said.

Sisa is currently a junior at the university.