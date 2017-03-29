Lancaster police investigating bestiality case involving 15-year-old boy

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — Lancaster police are investigating an animal cruelty case involving a 15-year-old boy allegedly committing bestiality.

The case was reported Sunday afternoon by a neighbor.

Police arrived at the home and determined there was “sufficient evidence” of animal abuse.

The Fairfield County Humane Society was called out to the area and seized the dogs.

