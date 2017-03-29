Man accused of shooting West Virginia trooper held on $2 million bond

By Published:

ALUM CREEK, WV (AP) – A man accused of shooting a West Virginia state trooper Tuesday was ordered held on a $2 million cash bond.

Cpl. David Fry

The trooper was wounded by gunfire after responding to a domestic violence call.

The agency said in a statement that Cpl. David Fry was hit in the shoulder and wrist while responding early Tuesday morning to the call at an apartment complex in Lincoln County. The statement says the injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

News outlets quote agency spokesman Lt. Michael Baylous as saying that 40-year-old Jeremiah Yeager was taken into custody about 9 a.m. after local and federal authorities negotiated with him for about six hours.

Yeager is facing charges of domestic assault, domestic battery, malicious wounding, attempted murder, obstruction, brandishing and strangulation.

Baylous said a woman involved in the domestic complaint suffered an injury but is expected to recover.

