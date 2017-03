COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a recycling bin in Big Darby Creek.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Michael Landon McGowan, of Columbus, is suspected of murdering Gabriel Hinojosa, placing her body in a recycling bin, and dumping her in the river.

Hinojosa’s body was found Feb. 24.