COLERAIN TWP., OH (WCMH) — A Cincinnati-area woman is accused of overdosing on heroin in front of her children at a Chuck E. Cheese.

WKRC reports 34-year-old Michelle Wagner was arraigned on two counts of child endangering after she admitted snorting heroin and overdosing at the restaurant Tuesday.

Her children, ages 5 and 7, were also in the restaurant.