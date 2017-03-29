One in critical condition following southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police asy one person is in critical condition following a reported shooting in southeast Columbus Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:28pm. Officers were called to the area of 3230 Winter Lane Park for the report of a shooting.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

