PITTSBURGH (WPXI)– Cannonballs were discovered while crews were digging at a Pittsburgh construction site Monday.

The site was previously an arsenal.

At least 21 cannonballs were found.

“You don’t see something like this every day,” Nick Leonello, of Franjo Construction, said.

A company out of Maryland has been called in to remove the explosives.

