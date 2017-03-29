Police identify two people burned in south Columbus fire where homicide victim was found

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the man and woman who were injured during a fire where a homicide victim’s body was found.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:29am, Tuesday, emergency crews were called to 265 Southard Drive on the report of a man who was “on fire.”

When medics arrived on scene they found Ricky Skinner, 42 and Jamie Raines, 40 in front of the residence suffering from significant burns to portions of their bodies.

Both were taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

After searching the residence firefighters found Joseph McDowell, 81, dead from an apparent homicide not related to the fire.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.