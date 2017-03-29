Police looking for man who allegedly took $1,700 worth of liquor from Kroger

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a man accused of taking more than $1,700 worth of liquor from the Kroger at 2525 Hilliard Rome Road.

Police say the man walked into the store around 5:25pm on March 1 and told an employee he worked for Kroger and was doing maintenance in a back room.

The man cut a lock from a liquor cage and stole whiskey, vodka, and cognac worth more than $1,700. Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 28-32, 5’8″-5’10” and 185-210 pounds. He was last seen leaving the business in a gray Audi A4 convertible.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Detective Morris in CPD’s burglary unit at 614-645-2177 or kmorris@columbuspolice.org.