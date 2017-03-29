Police looking for men who stole $250,000 worth of merchandise from Midwest Photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police have released photos of a group of men they say robbed the Midwest Photo at 2887 Silver Drive.

Police say a group of white men cut through the roof of Midwest Photo on March 15 at approximately 9:30 pm.

They stole about $250,000 worth of Canon cameras, lenses, camcorders, and other audio/visual equipment.

They then left the building through the roof.

If you recognize these men or have any information about the incident, call Detective Keller in the Columbus Police Burglary Unit at 614-645-2090.

Midwest Photo robbery suspect photos

