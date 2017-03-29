Police officers step in for Phoenix, Arizona daddy-daughter dance

By Published:

PHOENIX, AZ (WCMH) – When a father of four girls couldn’t make a daddy-daughter dance, four police officers stepped in and accompanied the girls to the dance.

“I got to finally go to the dance that I really wanted to go to instead of just me and my mom,” 10-year-old Haley Olson told KNXV.

When they found out their dad couldn’t make the dance because of work, they could have skipped the dance, gone without anyone else, or their mom could have filled in. Instead, their mom, Laura Castaneda, had other plans.

“My husband wasn’t able to come and I don’t have a lot of positive male role models in my life,” Castaneda told KNXV. “So I thought ‘Why not police officers?!'”

Two officers from the Phoenix Police Department and two officers from the nearby Avondale Police department volunteered to attend the dance with the Olson girls.

The girls spent the night dancing with the officers, even forming a giant cha cha circle at one point.

“Just to see a complete stranger willing to come and help me and my family, it was touching,” Castaneda said. “I will forever be grateful and my girls will have this memory for the rest of their lives, so I can’t thank them enough.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s