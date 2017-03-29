Production begins for Bruce Willis, Matthew McConaughey films in Cleveland

In this Nov. 10, 2014 file photo, Bruce Willis attends the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two major motion pictures are filming in Northeast Ohio at the same time.​

According to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, filming for Bruce Willis’ new movie, “Acts of Violence,” got underway in downtown Cleveland Tuesday.

Production trailers appeared on East 21st Street and Payne Avenue.

The movie is called “Acts of Violence” and Willis plays a cop who infiltrates a human trafficking ring.

This comes just days after filming began on Matthew McConaughey’s new movie, “White Boy Rick,” along East 128th Street and Miles Avenue.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Willis returns to Ohio to film another movie in the summer.

