Proposal aims to stem the flow of legal painkillers in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State lawmakers want to stop over-prescribing of painkillers. In the battle against opiate addiction lawmakers want Ohio’s opioid guidelines to match the more stringent ones at the Center for Disease Control.

NBC4 spoke with a father whose son died after a long battle with an addiction to prescription painkillers.

Daniel Weidle was a father of three children when he died from a drug addiction on December 26, 2015.

Bill sponsors Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and Senator Bob Hackett (R-London) along with others are proposing a bill called Daniel’s Law, trying to stem the flow of prescription painkillers.

Scott Weidle said doctors are legally over-prescribing pain medication.

“The medical community does more to contribute to the disease of addiction through over prescribing, than it does to treat opioid addiction,” said Daniel’s father Scott.

Lawmakers said this bill is a just a first step in battling the drug epidemic.

“But we are not going to be able to legislate out way out of this epidemic,” said Senator Jay Hottinger, (R Newark).

When it comes to painkillers, Ohio’s opioid guidelines allows 144 prescribed in a quarter. The Center for Disease Control allows only 24 in the same time period. Weidle said over-prescribing painkillers addicted his son, eventually a heroin addiction killed him.

“The State Medical Board or State Pharmacy Board has no ability to enforce over-prescribing because there is no threshold,” said Weidle.

“Stopping the pipeline that fills up the future addiction and heroin problems from doctors who send home too many addictive drugs for their patients, so this bill will immediately start shutting down that pipeline of future addicted people here in Ohio,” said Former State Representative Lynn Wachtmann and Chairman of the House Health and Aging Committee.

Rep. Edwards said the present system “failed Daniel and his family.”

The bill will make three changes; give prescribers a choice to follow CDC guidelines from 3 – 7 day’s supply of painkillers. The CDC advises sending patients home with only three days’ worth of pain pills instead of a 30-day supply.

Also the proposal would cut back on overall daily dosages of morphine. If prescribers go outside CDC guidelines, they must offer a treatment program. Anyone currently offering treatment will also have to offer a non-addictive alternative treatment program. Lastly, offering an online version of intensive out-patient education requirement for addicts.