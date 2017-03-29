Suspect caught on camera running Home Depot employee over

By Published:

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Kentucky (NBC News)– Kentucky police are searching for a shoplifter who made an extreme and dangerous getaway Monday.

An undercover loss prevention officer had her eye on the suspect dressed when he grabbed a toolbox and ran from a Crescent Springs Home Depot.

She gave chase, and wound up on the hood of the suspect’s car.

Security video shows the suspect stop the car abruptly, sending the security guard flying to the ground.

Police say the suspect got away, and because his license plate was covered they have little to go on.

The loss prevention officer is said to have a concussion and a bruised hip.

Police are looking for a silver car believed to be a Hyundai Accent.

