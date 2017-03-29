COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Grammy award-winning band will now be playing at four locations in central Ohio.

twenty one pilots announced on Twitter Wednesday that the band will add the Schottenstein Center to their recently announced ‘Tour de Columbus.’ The show at the Schott will take place on Sunday, June 25.

Pre-sale for the show starts Thursday at 5pm.

adding the schott to #tourdecolumbus. ALL verified registrants get a code for a presale starting thursday, 5pm et. first come, first serve. pic.twitter.com/IGB836H4kh — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) March 29, 2017

The band will also be performing at The Basement, June 20, the Newport Music Hall on June 21 and at Express Live, June 22.

The band also announced they will only be selling tickets through the twenty one pilots fan ticket opportunity in an effort to fight scalpers.

Any fan interested in going to a show needs to register with twentyonepilots.com and select which show they want to attend.

Fans can only purchase one ticket per show and must be 13 years or older.