CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Police say a two-year-old boy who died Tuesday morning tested positive for methadone.

WKYC reported the boy was found unresponsive in his crib in his Cleveland home Monday night. He was taken to a hospital where he died less than a day later.

According to a police report, the boy’s mother came home from work around 1pm for her lunch break. She said her son seemed “sad and clingy” and begged her not to leave, WKYC reported.

A couple hours later, the boy’s grandmother texted the mother and said the boy was tugging his ears like he was sick and needed to be taken to the doctor, according to the police report.

The mother checked on her son in his crib twice that night and found him unresponsive around 10pm. That’s when she drove him to the hospital, police said.

Doctors confirmed the boy tested positive for methadone. Police said the boy’s grandmother, Norma Caraballo is a recovering heroin addict who takes methadone daily.

Carabello was charged with child endangering.

The case remains under investigation.