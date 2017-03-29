GANSU, China (NBC News) — Firefighters brought a boy to safety who was stuck in a crevice on the face of a cliff in northwest China’s Gansu Province on Sunday.

The boy fell off the cliff, around 328-feet high, while playing with two boys in the provincial capital city of Lanzhou.

Fortunately, he was caught in a crevice about 130-feet above ground.

Firefighters found the cliff was almost vertical and neither ladder nor any other rescue equipment could directly reach the boy.

One firefighter climbed to the top of the cliff to fix one end of a rope there, before descending slowly to reach the boy with the help of the rope.

The firefighter fixed the boy with the rope and signaled the firefighters on top of the cliff to lower him and the boy down.

The firefighter brought the boy to the ground around 10 minutes later.

The boy was scared, but not injured.