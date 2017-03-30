Blue Jackets announce ticket information for Stanley Cup playoffs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday that single-game tickets for all 4 potential eastern conference quarterfinal Stanley Cup Playoff games at Nationwide Arena will go on sale Tuesday, April 4 at 10am.

Tickets sales will be restricted to Ohio residents for a 48-hour period. Individual purchases will be restricted to 2 tickets per person.

The schedule for the NHL’s 8 conference quarterfinals playoff series will be announced on Sunday, April 9 after the regular season is finished.