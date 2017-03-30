Butler County Sheriff wants to close businesses that hire illegal immigrants

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones is asking President Trump to come to Butler County to begin a program of “workplace enforcement” targeting companies who hire undocumented immigrants.

Sheriff Jones shared the letter he wrote to President Trump Thursday morning.

Dear Mr. President,

As you are aware, illegal aliens have been crossing our borders for far too long. It is a relief to know that we now have a President who is supportive in taking a stance to stop this. The American citizens are tired of dealing with this issue, tired of hearing on the news how an illegal alien committed a crime here and just gets to return home, tired of illegal aliens bringing and trading drugs in this country, and tired of losing jobs to companies who are willing to hire illegals and pay them far less wages. Our citizens are at risk to their health and physical safety every day that this country allows them to be here.

I urge you to take a stand and do the right thing by having Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent to Ohio, specifically Butler County. We need to get these businesses shut down that hire illegals to fill vacant positions. The American people who are forced to survive on welfare is disturbing. If we stop businesses from hiring illegal aliens, more Americans can get and maintain work.

I believe you are working hard to keep this country thriving, financially sound, and a safe place to live. Please join me in continuing that quest by showing your support on this issue. Come to Butler County, sit with me and let’s devise a plan to start the process of “Work Place Enforcement” and close these businesses who hire illegal aliens.

My door is always open, Most respectfully

Sheriff Richard K. Jones

Butler County, Ohio