Cincinnati Police identify two suspects in Cameo Nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Cincinnati Police say they have arrested two people in connection with a shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning.

Cornell Beckley, 27 and Deondre Davis, 29, have been charged with murder.

One man was killed and 16 other people were injured in the shooting at the Cameo club, a popular hip-hop music spot near the Ohio river east of downtown Cincinnati.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.