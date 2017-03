NEW YORK (WCMH) — Crayola announced Thursday that its yellow Dandelion color will be retired.

The company had planned to make the announcement on Friday (National Crayon Day) but moved it up. It’s the first time the company has ever retired a color from its 24-pack of crayons.

Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2 — Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017