Florida students protest flyer outlining “good girl” prom dresses

WTLV-TV Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV)– A flyer posted in the hallway at Jacksonville, Florida’s Stanton College Prep High School sparked outrage from the student body.

The flyer reflected “guidelines” for female students attending the dance. On the flyer, photos with appropriate dresses stated, “YES YOU ARE. GOOD GIRL.”

In response, students united Tuesday wearing white and purple to support women. Some also donned shirts with the female sign emblazoned in duct tape.

“There’s a problem with this dress code that’s been outdated, stigmatizes the female body, and you need to do something about it and fix it,” Stanton Senior Anthony Paul said.

Lily Willingham, a Stanton senior whose tweet about the display went viral, said she thinks a generational gap is partially to blame for the word choice on the flyer.

“They didn’t quite see the issue about it being demeaning to women,” Willingham said.

