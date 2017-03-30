Gov. Kasich to announce new limits on pain prescribing

By Published:
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich plans to announce new limits on painkiller prescribing as the state fights a worsening addictions epidemic.

The Republican governor, lawmakers and officials with Ohio health licensing boards scheduled a Thursday news conference to discuss the new restrictions.

The governor and state medical leaders last year announced guidelines meant to reduce the prescribing of painkillers for short-term pain.

Ohio authorities continue to look for ways to slow an epidemic that last year killed a record 3,050 Ohioans.

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday announced legislation that would also put limits on painkiller prescribing.

Last week Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a $3.5 million program to help the growing number of children taken into state custody because of their parents’ addiction.

