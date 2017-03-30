Komen Columbus invests $1.2 million into programs across central Ohio

CREDIT: Komen Columbus via Facebook

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Susan G. Komen Columbus announced Thursday it is investing $1.2 million in programs to help underserved women gain access to better breast healthcare.

Komen Columbus says it is working with 11 programs throughout its 30-county service area.

The programs focus on three things: Screening navigation programs, continuum of care navigation programs, and mobile mammography.

Komen Columbus says the mobile mammograms will help increase access to screening and early detection to those in rural Appalachian communities.

The 11 community partners are as follows:

  • Center for Appalachia Research in Cancer Education: The Rural Pathways Project
  • OhioHealth Foundation: Community Health Resource Center Pink Pathways Program
  • Ohio University Healthy Adult Project: Breast Education Screening & Navigation Program
  • The Ohio State University Breast Health Connection
  • Community Mercy Foundation: No Excuses Mammography
  • LifeCare Alliance: Yes Mamm
  • Mount Carmel Health System Foundation: Collaborating through the Continuum of Care
  • Southern Ohio Medical Center: Hands of Hope
  • The Ohio State University Way Finder Breast Health Navigation Program
  • Vinton County Health Department: Vinton County Breast Education and Awareness Program (BEAP)
  • OhioHealth Foundation Mobile Mammography Unit

Komen Columbus also partnered with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville to improve care in 6 southeastern Ohio counties.

