Komen Columbus invests $1.2 million into programs across central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Susan G. Komen Columbus announced Thursday it is investing $1.2 million in programs to help underserved women gain access to better breast healthcare.

Komen Columbus says it is working with 11 programs throughout its 30-county service area.

The programs focus on three things: Screening navigation programs, continuum of care navigation programs, and mobile mammography.

Komen Columbus says the mobile mammograms will help increase access to screening and early detection to those in rural Appalachian communities.

The 11 community partners are as follows:

Center for Appalachia Research in Cancer Education: The Rural Pathways Project

OhioHealth Foundation: Community Health Resource Center Pink Pathways Program

Ohio University Healthy Adult Project: Breast Education Screening & Navigation Program

The Ohio State University Breast Health Connection

Community Mercy Foundation: No Excuses Mammography

LifeCare Alliance: Yes Mamm

Mount Carmel Health System Foundation: Collaborating through the Continuum of Care

Southern Ohio Medical Center: Hands of Hope

The Ohio State University Way Finder Breast Health Navigation Program

Vinton County Health Department: Vinton County Breast Education and Awareness Program (BEAP)

OhioHealth Foundation Mobile Mammography Unit

Komen Columbus also partnered with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville to improve care in 6 southeastern Ohio counties.